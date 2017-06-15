FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 2 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent up at 8,857 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE UBS

Switzerland's central bank on Thursday told the two big Swiss banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, they still need to draft credible plans for a potential insolvency, part of the country's efforts to prepare for a banking crisis.

For more click or

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea said it concluded a license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey and Israel. The shares were seen rising more than 6 percent.

* Arbonia said shares of Looser Holding are being canceled following the merger of the two companies.

* Kuoni said it has launched a cash tender offer for its outstanding 200 million franc 1.5 percent 2013-2019 bond

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said it had appointed Yossi Vadnagra as CFO.

* Implenia said it had begun concrete implementation of its Werk 1 project in Winterthur, Switzerland.

* Novartis said its drug Cosentyx has demonstrated sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in up to 80 percent of patients at 3 years.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank publishes its monetary policy assessment at 0730 GMT.

* Swiss producer and import prices for May are due at 0715 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.