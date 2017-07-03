Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,914 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Landis+Gyr

The Swiss smart meter maker said it plans an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter as its owner, Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, scrambles to raise funds to cover losses at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Vontobel

Swiss bank Vontobel could buy a business with 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.9 billion) in assets under management, Chief Executive Zeno Staub tells Sonntagszeitung, although it does not need to make any acquisitions at present.

For more news, click

Company Statements

* Zurich Chief Executive Mario Greco told German daily Handelsblatt that the insurer is not interested in large takeovers.

* Roche announced the CE-IVD launch of the cobas MRSA/SA nucleic acid test for use on the cobas Liat System for the qualitative detection and differentiation of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Staphylococcus aureus (SA) at the point of care.

* Julius Baer announced the appointment of Ashish Gumashta as chief executive officer of Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) Private Limited.

* Cicor and EMS signed a new syndicated loan facility on June 30 with a financing framework to the amount of 75 million Swiss francs.

* ABB said Chunyuan Gu, Managing Director of ABB China, will become President of the company's Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region.

* Schweiter Technologies said it is selling its SSM Textile Machinery division to Rieter, with the overall transaction resulting in a book profit of approximately 90 million Swiss francs.

* Alpiq has acquired Diamond Lite S.A., the Swiss specialist for hydrogen gas production facilities.

* Arbonia said it intends to sell its industrial services division.

* Valiant Holding will continue to cooperate with Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB), with ZKB now free to continue holding a 3.01 percent stake in Valiant. Valiant also said it now owns 97.4 percent of Triba shares.

* Vaudoise said it had concluded the takeover of Berninvest AG and Dr. Meyer Asset Management AG.

* EFG International said Marcelo Coscarelli, member of its executive committee, will take responsibility for the Latin America region as of July 1, bringing the region under sole leadership.

* Sika said Ivo Schaedler will assume responsibility for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and will join Sika's Group Management. He succeeds Paul Schuler, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer in May.

* WISeKey reported consolidated (unaudited) preliminary revenue of approximately $20 million in the first half of 2017.

Economy

* Swiss retail sales for are due to be released by the Federal Statistics Office at 0715 GMT.

* The Swiss purchasing managers' index for June is due to be released at 0730 GMT.

* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposit data at 0800 GMT.