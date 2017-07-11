Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,959 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Givaudan

Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan said it was acquiring Vika B.V., headquartered in the Netherlands, to strengthen its portfolio of natural dairy solutions. Vika's business would have represented approximately 64 million euros ($72.90 million)of incremental sales to Givaudan's results in 2016 on a proforma basis, Givaudan said.

For more, click on

Nestle

Enterome and Nestle Health Science said they were launching a new diagnostics company, Microbiome Diagnostics Partners (MDP), as a 50/50 joint venture that will focus on the development of novel microbiome-based diagnostics for inflammatory bowel diseases and liver diseases.

For more, click on

Adecco

Adecco shares were indicated to open 1.2 percent lower after Deutsche Bank cut its recommendation to "Sell" and lowered the price target to 60 Swiss francs from 77 francs previously.

For more, click on

Company Statements

* Also Holding said that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Dutch distributor Five 4 U B.V. Anti-trust authorities have approved the transaction.

* DKSH said it was acquiring 60-65 percent of shares in Indonesia's PT Wicaksana, which distributes consumers goods and pharmaceuticals, to extend its presence in Indonesia.

* Energiedienst said it expects its operating profit for the first half of 2017 to be around 15 million euros higher than the previous year and come to around 22.5 million euros.

* Inficon) said it expects for the first half year 2017 sales of around USD 182 million, an increase of around 25 compared with year earlier. The operating income will also clearly exceed the prior-year figure due to this increase in sales.

* Lastminute.com said it expects revenues for the first half of 2017 to be around 4.5 percent down from the 133.2 million euros figure in 2016. The online travel group is due to report its figures on August 10.

* Perrot Duval Group said it generated a profit after taxes of 1.5 million Swiss francs for the 2016/17 financial year, up by 50 per cent on the previous year.

* Zuger Kantonalbank said Theodor Keiser, a long-serving member of its management and chief financial officer, has decided to take early retirment from the bank in 2018.

* Zur Rose, an online pharmacy, and service provider Medbase announced a strategic collaboration to develop an integrated model for their patients.

Economy

* The Swiss Treasury is topping up a 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2055 and a 0.0 percent bond maturing in 2029, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)