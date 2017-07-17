Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 9,042 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

Sgs

The Swiss testing company said on Monday its first-half net profit rose about 7.8 percent, in line with expectations, and confirmed it was on track to meet its 2020 objectives despite continuing headwinds with customers in the energy industry.

For more click

Efg

Switzerland's EFG International and Brazil's BTG Pactual struck a deal on a final price for BSI Bank, the Swiss money manager said on Monday, as the value of the transaction shrank following the unit's legal troubles.

For more click

Barry Callebaut

The world's biggest chocolate and cocoa product maker expects the industry to recover, helped by cocoa price declines and innovations. "From a market dynamics standpoint, I'm absolutely convinced the worst is over," Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday. He said sales had accelerated in recent months and would return to a "normal rhythm" of growth of 1-2 percent.

Roche

The pharma sector needs new pricing models, Roche Chairman Christoph Franz told Wirtschaftswoche in an interview published on Saturday. Drug prices should be linked to the success of treatment and not to development costs, he said.

Oc Oerlikon

CEO Roland Fischer said he plans to invest 300 million Swiss francs in the company's 3D printing business and hopes the unit will reach sales of 300 million francs by 2020. While still interested in takeovers, there were not many interesting companies left and the group needs to grow organically, he said in an interview with Schweiz am Wochenende published on Saturday.

Company Statements

* Prima BioMed said it is getting its second undisclosed milestone payment for its IMP701 program from Novartis, relating to Prima's lag-3 antibody.

* Sulzer said it is expanding its GEKA site in Germany, where it plans to add 250 new jobs.

* lastminute.com said that Stefano Biffi, group chief financial officer, will be leaving the company to pursue other business opportunities effective Oct. 1.

* Roche said its MS medicine Ocrevus received approval in Australia for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).

Economy

SNB announces latest sight deposits at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)