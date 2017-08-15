Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 15

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,038 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS LIFE

The insurer plans to develop its commission business as part of its strategy beyond 2018, Chief Executive Patrick Frost told Swiss newspaper the Neue Zuercher Zeitung. The company will also look at acquisitions but will remain cautious, Frost, who has returned to work after battling cancer, told the paper.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler reported a 12.6 percent increase in first half net profit to 419 million Swiss francs ($430.45 million)and said it still expects 2017 revenue growth of between 3 percent and 5 percent in local currencies, and a net profit of between 840 million and 880 million francs.

* Flughafen Zuerich says 2.98 million passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in July (+4.5% versus previous year)

* Elma Electronic reported H1 EBITDA of 3.9 million Swiss francs, up from 1.7 Million Swiss francs.

* Tornos Holding reported its H1 net result turned to a profit of 0.3 million Swiss francs.

* Phoenix Mecano reported a H1 ‍result after taxes of 14.3 million euros ($16.84 million), up 4.7 percent on the previous year.

* Orascom Development reported H1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 34.1 percent to reach 11.0 million Swiss francs vs. 8.2 million a year earlier.

* Wisekey said its Internet of Things segment generated reverences of roughly $15 million in the first half of 2017, and is projected to generate between $30 and $32 million for the full year.

ECONOMY

Producer/import price data for July due at 0715 GMT