Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,864 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

* Landis&Gyr Group AG - mid-term financial guidance: mid-single digit annual net revenue growth relative to the $1.7 bln achieved in FY 2017; expansion of adjusted EBITDA margin to between 13.5% and 14.5% of net revenues; dividend payout of at least 75% of free cash flow (excluding m&a)

* Zuger Kantonalbank: FY profit up by 9.8 percent at CHF 74.7 million; to propose an increase in dividend of CHF 20 to CHF 220 per share

* Banque Cantonale du Jura SA: FY operating profit rose by 2.9% to CHF 18 million; proposes unchanged dividend of CHF 1.85 per share

* VP Bank AG: CEO Alfred W. Moeckli to leave on 31 January 2019

* Wisekey International Holding AG: reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to Exworks Capital (approximately $25 million)

* Gurit Holding said it will enlarge its group executive committee to eight members, from six at present, effective Feb. 1.

* LafargeHolcim’s Philippines unit said it was unaware of any potential transaction for the group to divest the business there. It was responding to a media nreport cuting unnamed sources.

* Bergbahnen Engelberg Truebsee Titlis Bet AG: FY consolidated operating income in 2017/18 at CHF 79.02 million, up 7.9% versus previous year; outlook 2018/19: expect a solid and good business result at the previous year’s level

* Belimo Holding AG: Louis Scheidegger to become member of group executive committee from March 1, 2019

* SGS SA: SGS expands biologics, viral vaccine, gene and cell therapy testing capabilities at its Glasgow, UK facility

SWISS TRADE BALANCE 1,897 MLN SFR IN DEC VS REVISED 4,745 MLN SFR IN NOV - CUSTOMS DATA

SWISS WATCH EXPORTS FALL 2.8 PCT IN DEC Y/Y IN NOMINAL TERMS TO 1.627 BLN SFR - CUSTOMS DATA