CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 13

ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening -0.1 percent at 8,956 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Roche is due to hold a presentation about its late-stage drug development projects.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said the New England Journal Of Medicine has published full results from a phase III study for its Gilenya product which said the treatment substantially reduced the impact of multiple sclerosis in children and teenagers.

* Lonza said it had begun construction work on a extension to its factory in Greenwood, South Carolina.

* Clariant said it has started construction of a large-scale commercial sunliquid plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol made from agricultural residues in Romania.

* Barry Callebaut said it had completed several expansion investments at three of its North American facilities located in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec; Chatham, Ontario; and St. Albans, Vermont. The investments amount to close to $30 million.

* Mercuria is expanding its iron ore business with a majority stake in U.S. Mesabi Metallics Co, it said on Wednesday, deepening its investment in the United States at a time of a resurgent steel industry.

* BFW Liegenschaften reported H1 EBIT profit of 15.8 million Swiss francs.

* Bobst Group said it completed placement of 1.125 pct straight bonds and term of 6 years.

* Lalique Group said it had received a favourable court decision in a legal case in France, although the decision is not yet final.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals reported a first half net loss of 7.6 million euros ($8.84 million).

* Crealogix Holding said Rudolf Noser is proposed as a new member of its board of directors, replacing Jean-Claude Philipona who is resigning.

* EFG International said it has appointed Richard Thomas, Head of UK Region and CEO of EFG Private Bank London, effective January 2, 2019.

* Relief Therapeutics said it has sealed a licensing and co-development agreement with H&H Group to develop products derived from whey and no-fat milk and have the potential to prevent allergies.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals gave an update on a type A meeting with the FDA for its Methylene Blue MMX product. According to the minutes, while some issues have been resolved, some disagreement with the review division remain, Cosmo said.

ECONOMY

August producer/import price index due at 0715 GMT.

Also, the Swiss parliament approved a corporate tax overhaul on Wednesday that it hopes will stave off the danger of it landing on a European Union blacklist of uncooperative tax havens. ($1 = 0.8601 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)