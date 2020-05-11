SSwiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

Money Markets RSS
ZURICH/BERLIN, May 11(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6% higher at 9,722 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday it has hired a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor as the new head of its U.S. research arm that was responsible for some of the company’s best-selling medicines of the last few decades.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The cement maker said a deal to sell its Philippines business, valued at $2.15 billion, has failed after the country’s competition authority did not give approval in time.

CORONAVIRUS

Swiss schools start reopening on Monday. Getting children back into classrooms may seem like a reassuring step toward normalcy after weeks of coronavirus lockdown but for some parents in Switzerland like Audrey Razama, it’s a source of anxiety.

SNB

The Swiss National Bank has no alternative to its ultra-expansive monetary policy, with the coronavirus crisis heaping “enormous” appreciation pressure on the safe-haven Swiss franc, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in newspaper interviews.

NOVARTIS

Novartis weighs selling Austria-based antibiotics business - Der Standard

Chinese regulators have approved Novartis’s Mayzent to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis in adults

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Komax said it is reorganizing its businesses and named its new Market & Digital Services head Tobias Roelz to its excututive committee.

* SGS SA said it is working with NH Hotel group on a global disinfection assessment label

* Aryzta said APMEA COO Rob O’Boyle’s departure will be postponed to July 31 due to the coronavirus, to allow for a better transition to his successor Chris Pluess.

LUFTHANSA/SWISS

Lufthansa unit Swiss sees 50% flight resumption by end-2020 - NZZ

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SWATCH GROUP AG: Credit Suisse cuts target price to 190 Swiss francs from 250 Swiss francs

VAT GROUP AG: Credit Suisse raises target price to 120 Swiss francs from 107 Swiss francs

IDORSIA LTD: Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral; raises target price to 35 Swiss francs from 29 Swiss francs

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG: Credit Suisse cuts target price to 925 Swiss francs from 1000 Swiss francs

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

