Swiss stocks - Factors to watch Jan. 31

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Q4 results due. Sales seen up 3.3 percent, full-year net income seen rising 52 percent to 13.15 billion Swiss francs ($13.20 billion). Poll:

ABB

To minimize job cuts as part of an announced company restructuring, ABB has initiated a hiring halt, Swiss paper Handelszeitung reported and ABB confirmed.

BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG

The company on Thursday said its full year sales rose by 16 percent in 2018.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.