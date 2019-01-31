Swiss stocks - Factors to watch Jan. 31

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
Q4 results due. Sales seen up 3.3 percent, full-year net income seen rising 52 percent to 13.15 billion Swiss francs ($13.20 billion). Poll:
To minimize job cuts as part of an announced company restructuring, ABB has initiated a hiring halt, Swiss paper Handelszeitung reported and ABB confirmed.
The company on Thursday said its full year sales rose by 16 percent in 2018.
No major economic data scheduled.
