Switzerland Market Report
April 1, 2019 / 4:58 AM / in 34 minutes

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 1

1 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

Clariant

Annual general meeting.

PANALPINA

Danish logistic company DSV is nearing a deal to acquire Switzerland's Panalpina, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter. Source: [bloom.bg/2JThTka]

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Eastern Property Holding said it expected a full-year net profit of $30 million.

ECONOMY

February retail sales due at 0630 GMT.

March manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

