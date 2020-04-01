Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 1

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 1(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The peak of Switzerland’s coronavirus epidemic could stretch into later this spring or summer, the head of the Swiss government’s communicable diseases division said.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans of a “painful” two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus, with a mounting death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures.

Asian stocks are clinging to gains, helped by a bounce in Australian shares, but risks for equities remain large as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the underpinnings of the global economy.

UBS CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland’s bank watchdog toughened its line against banks paying dividends, saying that capital relief to promote lending during the coronavirus crisis would be cut for any new dividend payments approved after March 25.

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will not sanction Novartis over alleged data manipulation involving the drugmaker’s gene therapy Zolgensma.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva announced that a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement (SEDA) entered into in 2017 with Yorkville Advisors is expiring on Wednesday.

* Newron said it cannot predict how long coronavirus will delay a schizophrenia trial for its drug Evenamide

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

STRAUMANN - JP Morgan cuts target price to chf 754 from chf 869

VIFOR PHARMA - Baader Helvea raises to ‘add’ from ‘reduce’; cuts price target to chf 148 from chf 175

ECONOMY

* Swiss March manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT, seen at 40.0 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)