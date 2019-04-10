Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,563 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Shareholders of the Swiss bank should oppose its compensation report for 2018, proxy adviser Glass Lewis said, citing “pay-for-performance concern”.

SWISSCOM

The company is due to hold a news conference (0900 GMT) on the new 5G mobile standard

MEDIA:

Roche offices in Germany were searched by authorities amid a probe over alleged payments to doctors, several Swiss and German media outlets including the Deutsche Apotheker Zeitung have reported

JULIUS BAER

AGM bit.ly/2ULGQSX due at 0800 GMT

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit Holding said net sales grew by 54.9 percent in the first quarter to 142.7 million Swiss francs including acquisition effects.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it had forged a worldwide distribution ageement with Medtronic

* Panalpina said no dividend would be paid in 2019 as the company is being taken over by DSV A/S

* Adecco issued about 56 million euros ($63.06 million) worth of yen guaranteed notes

* Airopack Technology said the cantonal court in Zug had agreed to an extension of a provisional moratorium as the maker of aerosol dispensers talks with creditors and scrutinizes past sales and accounting practices

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VALORA HOLDING - Baader Helvea cuts to “sell” from “buy”

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)