Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.22 percent down at 8,736 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SULZER

The Swiss pump maker expects to be “freed” from U.S. sanctions within days after a deal meant to trim Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg’s stake to less than 50 percent, Chief Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview on Wednesday.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate maker confirmed its mid-term financial targets of 4-6 percent volume growth after sales volumes grew 8 percent and net profit jumped by a third in the six months to Feb. 28, beating market expectations.

ARBONIA

Arbonia’s aluminum and wood windows business’s move from Switzerland to Germany is facing a 12-month delay, though the situation is improving continually, Chief Executive Alexander von Witzleben told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its drug Afinitor Disperz received U.S. approval for TSC-associated partial onset seizures.

* Molecular Partners said that AstraZeneca will supply its drug Tagrisso for a study of the Swiss company’s MP0250 investigational drug against EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

* Clariant said regional growth initiatives in China have the potential to double sales from the 2015 baseline until 2021.

* Raiffesen said it has engaged a Zurich business law firm to conduct an independent investigation to the era in which Pierin Vincenz oversaw the credit union, to scrutinize potential irregularities. Vincenz has been in custody in Switzerland amid an investigation by Swiss prosecutors on suspicion of breach of trust linked to cashless payments business Aduno and private equity firm Investnet.

* WISeKey said it appointed Jean-Pierre Pennacino as chief operating officer and Alexander Zinser as chief legal officer.

* Partners Group said it has listed the portfolio company Aiyingshi on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

* GAM Holding AG said it hired Rachel Wheeler as group general counsel.