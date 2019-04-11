Biotechnology
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NESTLE

Annual general meeting due.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Fiscal H1 results due. Sales in the first half of the year seen rising 2.5 percent, at 3.613 billion euros ($4.07 billion). Poll:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Edisun Power Europe said it almost doubled its net profit last year to 3.04 million Swiss francs.

* Flughafen Zuerich said passenger numbers at Zurich airport rose by 1.2 percent in March.

* Basilea shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors at its annual general meeting.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

$1 = 0.8869 euros Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

