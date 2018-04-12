Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent down at 8,700 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SULZER

Swiss pumpmaker Sulzer is free of U.S. sanctions after authorities approved its buyback of shares that has reduced Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg’s stake to less than 50 percent, it said on Thursday.

NESTLE

The food group holds its annual shareholders meeting

NUCLEAR ENERGY

A government ministry has determined it will cost an anticipated 24.6 billion Swiss francs ($25.64 billion) to decommission nuclear power plants and dispose of radioactive waste, 1.1 billion francs more than previously requested. Operators—such as Alpiq, BKW and Axpo—may therefore need to pay more into funds dedicated to these ends.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Straumann has acquired a minority stake in Dental Monitoring, a French company specialised in remote dental monitoring.

* Poenina Holding is confident it will be able to improve results slightly in 2018 over 2017, which saw net profit rise to 7.2 million francs from 6.0 the year before.

* 96.9 percent of Goldbach shares have been tendered to Tamedia, both companies said.

* Sonova will host an investor and analyst call at 1200 GMT on Thursday as it gears up to present new products at the upcoming conference of the American Academy of Audiology held April 18-21.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)