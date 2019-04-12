Biotechnology
April 12, 2019

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Profile De Gestion expects a lower result in the first quarter than in the same period of the previous year. The bank aims to announce the result in early May.

* Tecan named Wael Yared as CTO and head of R&D, as well as a member of the management board, while Ulrich Kanter will continue to lead the operations division

* BB Biotech closed its current share buyback program

* Nestle said Dick Boer and Dinesh Paliwal were elected as new members of the board.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

