Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* Banque Profile De Gestion expects a lower result in the first quarter than in the same period of the previous year. The bank aims to announce the result in early May.
* Tecan named Wael Yared as CTO and head of R&D, as well as a member of the management board, while Ulrich Kanter will continue to lead the operations division
* BB Biotech closed its current share buyback program
* Nestle said Dick Boer and Dinesh Paliwal were elected as new members of the board.
No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)