Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

NESTLE

Italian coffee maker Lavazza is determined to stay independent, one of its family owners said, revealing the firm had rejected bid approaches from the industry’s top players, JAB Holding and Nestle, in recent years.

SOCCER

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that companies had shown an interest in backing an expanded Club World Cup although he did not comment on reports that they had offered up to $25 billion for that and another proposed tournament.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Conzzeta AG - revenue growth of 43.5% or CHF 430.6 mln in Q1 of 2018; order intake for capital goods rose by 18.6%

* Groupe Baumgartner said that full-year 2017 profit rose four-fold to 77.4 million Swiss francs.

* Flughafen Zuerich said it handled 2.39 million passengers in March, up 9 percent on the previous year.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: announces unfavourable award of arbitral tribunal in respect of request to terminate Uceris license agreement with Valeant; Cosmo will have to reimburse Valeant approx.$3 mln in legal costs

* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG Q1 net profit: 50.4 million Swiss francs, 6.7% above the previous year; target for consolidated profit for 2018 remains unchanged at around 198 million francs

* Varia US Properties Ltd FY net profit doubled to $34.9 million

* Wisekey and China Bridge Capital announce agreement to establish Wisekey China joint venture

* Leonteq AG - was informed Old Mutual International filed claim form with high court of the Isle of Man against Leonteq and other parties over certain structured product transactions and related fees and commissions