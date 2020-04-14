Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 14(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6% higher at 9,505 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 115,242 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

JULIUS BAER

The wealth manager will propose splitting its 2019 dividend payment into two halves following a regulatory request, it said on Tuesday, postponing by a month its annual general meeting in order to meet notification requirements.

GAM HOLDING

Assets under management fell by more than 20 billion Swiss francs in the first quarter, the embattled fund manager said on Tuesday, prompting it to step up its cost-cutting plans which include cutting roughly one-sixth of its staff this year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos AG: Q1 IFRS revenues USD 189.4m for the quarter, a decrease of 7% vs Q1 2019; Q1 new license performance significantly impacted by COVID-19; reconfirmed 2019 dividend payment of CHF 0.85 per share, subject to shareholder approval at AGM on May 20

* Orascom Development Holding AG: as the duration and severity of the outbreak is unknown, we are suspending our financial outlook for the full year 2020

* Obseva SA: increase of its share capital from 48,567,605 to 51,876,001 through issue of 3,308,396 new registered shares; issue price of 1/13 of a Swiss franc each

* Chubb Ltd said it was providing its personal auto insurance clients in the United States with a credit on annual renewal premiums.

* Mikron Holding said its board of directors would waive a proposed dividend.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG: CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 103 FROM CHF 120

* SONOVA HOLDING AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 205 FROM CHF 260

* SENSIRION HOLDING AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 36 FROM CHF 40

* ALCON AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS PRICE TARGET TO $63 FROM $69

* CHUBB LTD: EVERCORE ISI CUTS TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $159

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)