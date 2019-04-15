Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,460 points on Monday as heavyweight Nestle’s shares trade ex-dividend, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

BALOISE GROUP

The Swiss insurer is acquiring the Belgian insurer Fidea NV for 480 million euros ($543 million) from China’s Anbang, strengthening its position in the Belgian non-life and life insurance market.

IPO

Selecta, Europe’s leading vending machine operator, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Swiss stock exchange within months, people close to the matter said.

UBS

Proxy adviser Ethos Foundation on Friday recommended UBS shareholders reject all of the Swiss bank’s executive and board pay proposals at its annual general meeting, including binding votes on bonuses and pay packages.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Zur Rose Group on Monday said it nominated Tobias Hartmann, Christian Mielsch and Florian Seubert as new members of board of directors.

* Also Holding said it is buying a Bulgarian IT distributor

* Conzzeta on Monday said net revenue was down at 394.4 million Swiss franks in the first quarter.

* Asmallworld on Friday said shareholders approved all motions of the board of directors.

* Burkhalter said full-year 2018 profit fell 22 percent to 23.5 million Swiss francs ($23.5 million) and that it expects earnings per share similar to those in 2018 for the current year — if its EBIT margin of 6 percent is maintained.

ECONOMY

* Swiss monetary policy is appropriate for now, but policymakers still have room to lower already negative interest rates further or use other policies if necessary, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday.

Swiss March producer/import prices due at 0630 GMT. ($1 = 0.8844 euros) ($1 = 1.0016 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)