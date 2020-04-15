Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 15(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 9,527 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday halted funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing condemnation from infectious disease experts as the global death toll continued to mount.

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 900 people, the country’s public health agency said on Tuesday, rising from 885 people on Monday.

Exhibitions company MCH Group said it was “surprised” by defections of luxury watch makers including Rolex from its Baselworld event, and said it would spend the next week’s considering the fair’s future. MCH Group, which has seen Swatch abandon Baselworld last year, had to cancel this year’s edition after the coronavirus epidemic wreaked havoc on events across Switzerland and the world.

CREDIT SUISSE

The No. 2 Swiss bank’s shareholders should reject its compensation report and deny its leadership a discharge in an upcoming vote, a proxy advisor said, the latest fallout from a spying scandal that cost ex-boss Tidjane Thiam his job.

FLUGHAFEN ZURICH

The Zurich airport operator saw flight and passenger movements fall more than 95% in the first two weeks of April, it said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus brought air traffic to a virtual standstill.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry AG postponed its AGM. It said it expects to convene ordinary general meeting of shareholders during the course of May 2020, but in any event by June 30, 2020.

* EFG International said it is splitting its dividend into two equal parts, following guidance from FINMA

* Mobilezone said BLS extended a contract with Mobilezone and Swisscom

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said CFO Matthias Wellhausen had quit

* JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG: SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL

* TEMENOS AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 130 FROM CHF 169

* UBS GROUP AG: SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 12.50 FROM CHF 10.50

* OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 8.60 FROM CHF 10.50

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)