Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,537 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker announced that U.S. regulators had accepted its filing for Brolucizumab for patients with macular degeneration and that it is expecting to launch the drug by the end of the year, if it is approved

SIKA

The Swiss maker of adhesives placed a 1 billion euros worth of dual-tranche bonds

ADECCO

Annual general meeting due.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* VAT Group said its first-quarter net sales decreased 35 percent

* Adval Tech Holding said it expects a challenging and volatile market environment in 2019

* New Venturetec AG: conversion of convertible note CHF 12 million held by Friedli Corporate Finance; conversion price is CHF 9.50

* Bossard Holding AG said it continues to expand in additive manufacturing with 30 percent share of Ecoparts AG

* Cassiopea said its treatment for androgenetic alopecia, called Breezula, showed “very positive” phase II results

* Zueblin said it acquired an office building in Oerlikon, a section of Zurich

* Polyphor enrolled its first patient in a trial for murepavadin in patients with nosocomial pneumonia

ANALYSTS

Bucher Industries: Credit Suisse raised it price target to 320 francs, from 300 francs

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)