Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 16(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4% higher at 9,352 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss cocoa company said it tapped a 1 billion euro revolving credit facility to get better access to liquidity as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business is difficult to predict.

SWISS GOVERNMENT

It could to unveil how it plans to relax the country’s shutdown put in place to halt the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic, Swiss media reported.

ZUR ROSE GROUP

The Swiss online pharmacy company reported softer first-quarter revenue growth on Thursday as weakness in its Swiss physicians business offset gains from increased demand due to lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

VAT HOLDING

The Swiss vacuum valve maker said uncertainty from the coronavirus was weighing but that it maintained its outlook for higher net sales in 2020 compared to a year ago, helped by its semiconductor related business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said new data underscore the effectiveness of its migraine drug Aimovig, the medicine that has been the subject of a legal fight in which Amgen wants to terminate its collaboration with the Swiss company.

* Gurit said the coronavirus pandemic had had a significant effect on its Asian business during the first quarter, with all of its businesses suffering travelling and supply chain restrictions. During the quarter, its sales fell 4.6% to 136.1 million Swiss francs ($140.69 million).

* Givaudan announced the placement of 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) of senior debt notes.

* Schaffner said it expected to remain in the profit zone despite a significant sales decline in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020.

* Lalique said it will not pay a dividend for 2019, due to the new coronavirus and after its full-profit fell to just 1.6 million euros. It also has to correct deficiencies in 2019 financial statements and make donation of CHF 15,000 to the IFRS foundation, as part of an agreement the company reached an agreement with Six Exchange.

* New Value said it had sold its shares in Silentsoft at a valuation slightly lower than current net asset value.

* Wisekey said it has been selected by a global power tools manufacturer to authenticate and secure batteries.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SWISSCOM AG: JP MORGAN RAISES TO “NEUTRAL” FROM “UNDERWEIGHT

ABB LTD: HSBC CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 18 FROM CHF 24

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ADECCO - 2.50 CHF/shr dividend proposed

ECONOMY

Swiss producer/import prices for March due at 0630 GMT. ($1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)