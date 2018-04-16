Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

ZURICH, April 16(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

SULZER

The Swiss pump-maker, which was last week freed from U.S. sanctions related to its Russian investor Viktor Vekselberg, said its business was “fully back to normal” after it received a second licence fully unblocking its assets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse: Swiss proxy advisors Ethos and zRating have advised Credit Suisse shareholders to reject the Swiss bank’s compensation proposals at its upcoming annual general meeting, Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported.

* Alpiq will restructure its corporate functions and cut jobs following its deal to sell its engineering services business to France’s Bouyges, Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday.

ECONOMY

* An exit from the Swiss National Bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy remains off the agenda despite the Swiss franc weakening to its lowest level in more than three years, chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview published on Saturday.

* The Trump administration again refrained from naming any major trading partners as currency manipulators as it pursues potential tariffs and negotiations to try to cut a massive trade deficit with China. Switzerland however remained on the watch list.

* Swiss producer and import price data is due to be released by the Federal Statistics Office at 0715 GMT.

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish details of sight deposits at 0800 GMT.