Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,620 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

Chairman Peter Voser has taken over as temporary chief executive at the Swiss engineering group, the company said on Wednesday, after CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer resigned.

ROCHE

The drugmaker raised its 2019 outlook after first-quarter sales rose 8 percent, beating analyst estimates on the strength of newer medicines including multiple sclerosis treatment Ocrevus and cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq.

GAM HOLDING

GAM continued to see clients withdraw money at the start of 2019, the embattled Swiss asset manager said on Wednesday, adding it expected to wrap up soon the liquidation of funds linked to a sacked senior money manager.

SWISS RE

Annual general meeting.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Stadler Rail said the over-allotment option of its initial public offering of 5,250,000 existing shares at the offer price of 38 Swiss francs per share had been fully exercised.

* Temenos said it had a very strong start to 2019 with total software licensing growth of 28 percent in the first quarter.

* Novartis said Avexis data reinforce effectiveness of Zolgensma in treating SMA Type 1.

* Conzzeta said its shareholders approved all motions of board of directors its annual general meeting.

* Bossard Holding said it continued to expand its expertise in additive manufacturing with 30 percent share of Ecoparts AG.

* Sulzer said order intake rose by CHF 84 million in the first three months of 2019.

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding reported Q1 consolidated profit of CHF 19.2 million and said to give an outlook was not only more challenging than ever before, but was also constrained by legal restrictions.

* Infinicon Holding reported a first-quarter slight sales Increase over the fourth quarter of 2018 to $95.7 million.

* Lalique Group reported full-year EBIT amounted to 6.1 million euros, after reaching 7.5 million euros in 2017.

* Zur Rose Group AG said it had grown by 28 percent in the first quarter of 2019 and reaffirmed revenue forecast for the year as a whole. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)