Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 17(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 2.6% higher at 9,680 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Switzerland will let hairdressers, beauty salons and some other businesses reopen from April 27 to start a gradual relaxation of restrictions following a slowdown in new coronavirus infections, the government said on Thursday.

It will also fine shoppers who ignore coronavirus-related border restrictions in their hunt for bargains in neighbouring countries.

ROCHE

The drugmaker aims by next month to offer blood tests to identify those who had been infected with the coronavirus, potentially helping inform locked-down nations of who might have some immunity and be able to resume work or contact with the public.

SWATCH GROUP

The Swiss timepiece maker recommended cutting its 2019 dividend by 30% from original plans and reducing the fixed pay of board members by the same amount citing “drastic” consequences of the new coronavirus.

LONZA

The company has suffered only minor disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak, the contract drug and chemicals maker said on Friday, as it reported a 7.4% increase in first quarter sales.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS issues 175 million Sfr and 325 Sfr million bonds. Separately, the company said the pandemic was having a “huge” effect on medical devices and other businesses.

* Mikron Holding said that up to 110 jobs were affected as demand from automotive industry was not expected to recover in medium term.

* Metall Zug AG said its medical devices business unit (Haag-Streit Group), has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of shares in Vrmagic Holding AG based in Mannheim, Germany

* Conzzeta reported first net revenue of 298.4 million Sfr.

* Phoenix Mecano said full-year adjusted operating result was down at 39.5 million euros.

* LafargeHolcim proposed two new board members.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SWISS RE - 5.90 CHF/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SONOVA HOLDING AG: JP Morgan cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

KUEHNE AND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Deutsche bank cuts target price to chf 120 from chf 140, and rating to sell from hold.

VAT GROUP AG: Deutsche Dank raises target price to chf 145 from chf 130

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)