Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 8,779 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SIKA

The Swiss construction chemicals group reported first-quarter sales slightly above expectations on Tuesday as it awaits a court verdict in its bitter takeover battle with France’s Saint-Gobain.

ROCHE

The company’s haemophilia A drug Hemlibra will get an accelerated review by U.S. regulators for use in a new group of patients, a key part of the Swiss drug company’s plans to muscle in on turf dominated by rivals including Shire.

NESTLE

The Swiss food group and German grocer Edeka have reached a tentative compromise in their months-long price fight and are now negotiating details of a new contract, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

POLL-Novartis Q1 sales seen up 6.2 pct

Separately, the company said it will invest $100 million over five years in anti-malarial drugs.

POLL-Sulzer Q1 orders seen up 10.6 pct The company was also maintained by MSCI in its Equity Indexes.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz + Bickenbach says chairman to stand as independent

* DKSH said its has signed a multi-product line distribution agreement for South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia with Bruker AXS, a provider of analytical X-ray solutions.

* VAT Group reported a 20 percent increase in net sales during its first quarter to 198 million Swiss francs ($206.29 million).

* Basilea said it has licensed the late-stage oncology drug candidate Derazantinib from Arqule.

* Goldbach Group said 96.9 percent of its shares have been tendered to Tamedia.