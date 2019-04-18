Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The issue price of new shares will be set at a discount of 8.0 percent to a reference share price, the company said, adding that it believed this would be an opportunity to increase investment.

LONZA

Company had a solid start into 2019, despite continued headwinds of its specialty ingredients branch in the first quarter.

NESTLE

Q1 trading update due. Organic sales seen growing 2.8 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Gurit Holding AG said it acquired PET recycling facilities in Italy from Valplastic.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Rieter Holding AG - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

ECONOMY

*Swiss March trade data due at 0600 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)