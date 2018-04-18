Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,820 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

A late-stage trial of Amgen Inc’s and Novartis’s experimental drug Aimovig found that it reduced episodic migraines by at least half in 30 percent of patients who had failed up to four previous treatments, while 14 percent of placebo patients achieved that goal, the companies said on Tuesday.

ABB

The Swiss robots-to-cable ties conglomerate said on Tuesday it received an order from Volkswagen unit Electrify America to provide high power electric vehicle chargers across the United States, the biggest U.S. project to date in that field.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit said net sales for its first quarter increased by 5.4 percent to 92.1 million Swiss francs.

* Lonza published additional details about its long-term incentive plan target calculation.

* Zurich announces the successful placement of $500 million of dated subordinated debt.

* ZurRose said that first quarter sales rose nearly 30 percent to 297.6 million francs.

* Basilea announced the start of a clinical phase 3 study in Japan by Asahi Kasei Pharma with the antifungal isavuconazole.