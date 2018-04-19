Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food group confirmed its full-year guidance after organic sales growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, helped by improving volumes.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker posted a 10 percent rise in first-quarter sales, more than analysts expected, as new Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan got a boost from a weaker U.S. dollar and rising revenue from new medicines.

ABB

The engineering company is due to report its first quarter earnings, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a 6.8 percent increase in revenues to $8.39 billion.

SULZER

The Swiss pumpmaker confirmed its 2018 outlook on Thursday, saying it expected a one-off hit of 10 million Swiss francs ($10.3 million) from business disruption when its main Russian shareholder was slapped with U.S. sanctions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta said Gregory Sklikas has been appointed as CEO Europe. [ARYN.S>

* GAM Holding AG reported first-quarter group net inflows of 6.0 billion Swiss francs.

* Idorsia said it had a U.S. GAAP net loss of 79 million Swiss francs in the first quarter of 2018.

* Implenia said it received an order worth just under 60 million euros for a project from CERN.

* Panalpina said its consolidated profit rose to 16.6 million Swiss francs in the first quarter of 2018.

* Temenos on Wednesday reported non-IFRS operating profit up 33 percent during its first quarter.