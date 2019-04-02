Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,531 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Novartis must face a U.S. government lawsuit accusing it of paying millions of dollars in kickbacks to doctors so they would prescribe its drugs, after a federal judge ruled in a decision that the government had offered evidence of a “company-wide kickback scheme.”

Additionally, the company’s Avexis unit expands its gene therapy manufacturing capacity with the purchase of a biologics therapy manufacturing campus in Colorado, it said.

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer’s sale of its Italian asset manager stalls over risk of losing staff, Bloomberg reported.

MEDACTA

Swiss medical technology company Medacta’s bookrunner said the IPO pricing guidance is 94-98 Swiss francs per share; books are oversubscribed throughout the original price range.

SWISSCOM

AGM due

VONTOBEL HOLDING

AGM due

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne + Nagel has been awarded a three-year logistics contract for an Airbus A380 refurbishment project with Singapore Airlines for 14 aircraft.

* SFS Group said it is buying Triangle Fastener Corporation, a provider of fasteners and other products for the commercial construction industry.

* Novartis said its Cosentyx treatment had been approved in China for Psoriasis patients.

* Medartis Holding reported full year net profit at 4.2 million francs.

* Emmi said it was buying a majority stake in Leeb Biomilch.

* Alpiq said Patrice Gerardin will not stand for re-election to its board of directors.

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reported net profit up 9 percent to 350 million Swiss francs, and said it wished to pay a dividend of 35 francs.

ECONOMY

Swiss March CPI data due at 0630 GMT, seen +0.4 pct m/m, +0.6 pct y/y