Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 9,182 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

The head of the World Health Organization voiced deep concern about the rapid escalation and global spread of cases from the coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.

Asian equities fell for a second session, after a dire warning about the U.S. coronavirus death toll had investors looking to the safety of dollars and bonds and bracing for more bad news from U.S. jobless figures.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said it had scrapped the sale of its U.S. dermatology and generic pill assets to India’s Aurobindo Pharma after failing to get approval from a U.S. regulator.

SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

The stock exchange’s turnover rose by 67.5% y/y in March.

Separately, the board of Spanish bourse BME backed a 2.8 billion euro takeover offer from SIX.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Shareholders approved a dividend of 20 Swiss francs per share.

EFG International

The Swiss private bank on Thursday confirmed plans to propose a dividend of 0.30 Swiss francs per share at its annual general meeting on April 29, joining the ranks of Swiss lenders going ahead with dividend payouts despite pressure from regulators.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it filed for final comment the protocol and related statistical analysis plan with the U.S. FDA for the confirmatory phase III trial for Methylene Blue MMX.

* Feintool said its board proposed to waive the dividend payment for the 2019 financial year.

* Georg Fischer said it decided to partially or completely shut down various plants in Europe for the next weeks and was launching a comprehensive cost measure package in several regions as the coronavirus pandemic hit business.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it expected a net profit of more than 180 million Swiss francs for the past fiscal year.

* Meyer Burger said its board of directors and executive board decided to immediately waive 15% of its remuneration for the period of the COVID-19 crisis. It also introduced shorter working hours at its Swiss sites.

ECONOMY

* Swiss March CPI due at 0630 GMT. Seen +0.1% m/m, -0.5% y/y (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)