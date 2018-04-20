FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

ZURICH, April 20(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

SWISS FRANC

* Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said there was no reason to change the central bank’s monetary policy after the Swiss franc dropped below the symbolic 1.20 level versus the euro.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia was commissioned to build a car park by Basel’s art museum for a contract volume above 40 million Swiss francs ($41.14 million).

* Inficon Holding reported Q1 operating income of $24.6 million.

* BB Biotech reported Q1 profit of 28 million Swiss francs.

* LafargeHolcim said it has appointed Feliciano González Muñoz as its new head of HR.

$1 = 0.9722 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

