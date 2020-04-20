Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 20(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6% higher at 9,674 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Hre are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The company said it has reached an agreement with U.S. regulators to hold a randomized trial of generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease in 440 hospitalised patients.

Separately, the company has bought U.S. software start-up Amblyotech to develop digital technology to treat children and adults with lazy eye.

MOLECULAR PARTNERS

The Swiss biotechnology company has started an anti-COVID-19 program, hoping to use molecules from its labs to fight the virus that has sickened more than 2.4 million people worldwide and killed 165,000. The Schlieren-based company said initial testing with the Swiss Federal Office for Civil Protection confirmed “deep neutralization potential”.

MCH GROUP

LVMH Group joined Rolex in exiting the Baselworld event run by MCH Group, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Saturday, adding to troubles of the trade fair company that is nearly 50% controlled by Basel city, the canton of Basel and Zurich. Private investor AMG Fondsverwaltung, with 10.55%, said the company should be broken up, the paper reported.

STADLER RAIL

The trainmaker’s Chairman Peter Spuhler said in an interview with SonntagsBlick that the company has not asked for state help during the coronavirus crisis, adding its order books are well-filled considering the circumstances, and that factories are running relatively close to capacity, with the exception of those in Spain and the United States.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB Power Products And Systems India Gets 1.65 Billion Indian Rupees ($21.58 million) Order From Indian Oil Corporation

* Idorsia said it had had positive results in first phase 3 study of its insomnia treatment daridorexant.

* Zur Rose Group withdraws its proposal for creation of additional conditional capital

* Roche said FDA & EMA accept applications for its Ocrevus multiple sclerosis treatement with a shorter infusion time.

* Meyer Burger published the agenda and proposals for its ordinary shareholders’ meeting 2020.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL: Jefferies Raises Target Price To CHF 130 From CHF 125

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV: Credit Suisse Cuts Target Price To CHF 93 From CHF 108

* BARRY CALLEBAUT AG: Credit Suisse Cuts Target Price To CHF2,100 From CHF 2,225

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 76.4700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)