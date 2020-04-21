Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 21(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,142, the country’s public health ministry said on Monday, rising from 1,135 people on Sunday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 27,944 from 27,740 on Sunday, it said. The slowdown in the number of new cases has allowed the Swiss government to start relaxing its lockdown restrictions from April 27.

SIKA

Swiss construction and automotive chemicals maker Sika abandoned its 2020 guidance, saying the novel coronavirus pandemic made forecasts impossible after first-quarter sales grew 15.4% to 1.81 billion Swiss francs ($1.87 billion).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Jungfraubahn Holding AG revised its dividend proposal from 25 March and announced that no dividend payment shall be made for the year 2019 amid the global spread of the new coronavirus. It said it assumed that the results for 2020 would fall significantly below those of previous years.

* Highlight Event And Entertainment reported a fiscal year net profit of CHF 7.2 million.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIKA - 2.30 CHF/shr dividend proposed

ECONOMY

* Swiss March Trade Balance due at 0600 GMT

* Swiss M3 data for March due at around 0700 GMT