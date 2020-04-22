Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 9,575 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

A “unique” Swiss loan programme for companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak is attracting interest from countries including Germany and Britain, the head of Credit Suisse’s Swiss business said.

ROCHE HOLDING AG

Roche’s diagnostic business has moved out of the shadows of its main medicines unit during the coronavirus epidemic, as the Swiss drugmaker confirmed its 2020 sales and profit outlook amid rising demand for its new COVID-19 tests. Roche still expects full-year sales to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range, with core earnings per share growing broadly in line with sales at constant exchange rates.

CREDIT SUISSE

Ten of the world’s largest banks including Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have been sued for allegedly conspiring over nearly 14 years to rig prices in the $9.6 trillion U.S. corporate bond market, costing ordinary investors billions of dollars.

Other defendants include Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley , Royal Bank of Scotland and Wells Fargo & Co , or their respective affiliates.

SCHINDLER

The elevator and escalator maker said first-quarter net profit fell 36.5% as the global coronavirus crisis led to the shutdown of production plants and construction sites in several countries.

PARTNERS GROUP

The value of unlisted companies in its portfolio is correcting lower given the difficult economic situation but by less than listed companies, Chairman Steffen Meiser tells Finanz und Wirtschaft paper

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG: Kymriah receives FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation in follicular lymphoma

* Inficon Holding AG: Q1 sales decline of 3.2%; net income declines 11.1%; continues to refrain from issuing 20202 guidance; outlook cautiously optimistic, mainly due to strong semiconductor market

* Pargesa recommends the acceptance of Parjointco Switzerland’s public exchange offer.

* Glarner Kantonalbank: Q1 net interest income improved by CHF 1.5 million to CHF 15.7 million; corona crisis affects bank earnings

* Flughafen Zuerich placed a bond of 300 million Sfr with a maturity of 4 years.

RESEARCH

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 13.5 FROM CHF 10.7

UBS GROUP AG: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 13.3 FROM CHF 9.8

SULZER AG: HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 95 FROM CHF 140

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG: CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGET TO CHF 134 FROM CHF 150

EX-DIVIDEND

ADECCO GROUP AG - 2.50 CHF/shr dividend

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled