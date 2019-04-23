Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,559 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said an investigation is underway into the death of a baby in a trial of its gene therapy Zolgensma, which is due for approval in the United States next month.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aevis Victoria said it has sufficient liquidity to repay a 145 million franc bond due in June 2019

* Roche launched a new diagnostic test for breast and gastric cancer patients

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Swiss Re: Credit Suisse raised its price target to 115 francs per share, from 102 francs