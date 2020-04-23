Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 9,640 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Switzerland’s federal budget deficit could jump to around 6% of national output this year, its finance minister said on Wednesday, due to the costs of higher unemployment and a massive aid package for businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis.
Small Swiss businesses should not worry that the government might raise rates on around 17 billion Swiss francs worth of 0% coronavirus emergency relief loans granted so far, Maurer said on Wednesday.
The bank posted a 75% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, even as it cautioned the global coronavirus pandemic could impact performance in coming quarters.
The Swiss National Bank reported a loss of 38.2 billion Swiss francs ($39.34 billion)during the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis pummelled the value of its foreign currency holdings.
* Novartis announces data showing Jakavi® (ruxolitinib) more effective than best available therapy in acute graft-versus-host disease
* Idorsia reported a US GAAP Operating Loss Of CHF 111 Mln for the first quarter.
* Partners Group Appoints Hans Ploos Van Amstel As New CFO
* Dufry Cancels Payment Of 2020 Dividend
* Leonteq And Rand Merchant Bank Launch Collaboration
NESTLE - 2.70 CHF/shr dividend proposed
* SIKA AG: JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 200.20 FROM CHF 210.30
* ROCHE HOLDING AG: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 400 FROM CHF 375
* ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG: RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 345 FROM CHF 350
* DORMAKABA HOLDING AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 660 FROM CHF 790
EX-DIVIDEND
SIKA - 2.30 CHF/shr dividend
No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9720 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)