Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 9,640 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Switzerland’s federal budget deficit could jump to around 6% of national output this year, its finance minister said on Wednesday, due to the costs of higher unemployment and a massive aid package for businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Small Swiss businesses should not worry that the government might raise rates on around 17 billion Swiss francs worth of 0% coronavirus emergency relief loans granted so far, Maurer said on Wednesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank posted a 75% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, even as it cautioned the global coronavirus pandemic could impact performance in coming quarters.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank reported a loss of 38.2 billion Swiss francs ($39.34 billion)during the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis pummelled the value of its foreign currency holdings.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis announces data showing Jakavi® (ruxolitinib) more effective than best available therapy in acute graft-versus-host disease

* Idorsia reported a US GAAP Operating Loss Of CHF 111 Mln for the first quarter.

* Partners Group Appoints Hans Ploos Van Amstel As New CFO

* Dufry Cancels Payment Of 2020 Dividend

* Leonteq And Rand Merchant Bank Launch Collaboration

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

NESTLE - 2.70 CHF/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* SIKA AG: JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 200.20 FROM CHF 210.30

* ROCHE HOLDING AG: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 400 FROM CHF 375

* CHUBB LTD: RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $154

* ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG: RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 345 FROM CHF 350

* DORMAKABA HOLDING AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 660 FROM CHF 790

EX-DIVIDEND

SIKA - 2.30 CHF/shr dividend

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9720 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)