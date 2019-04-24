Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,655 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker raised its 2019 guidance after a first-quarter earnings and sales beat, as revenue from its heart failure drug Entresto and psoriasis medicine Cosentyx continued to grow.

Shares indicated up 1.1 pct

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank posted a 749 million Swiss franc ($734 million) net profit for the first quarter of 2019, as larger-than-expected wealth management gains offset investment banking declines.

Shares indicated up 2.3 pct

UBS

The asset management arms of Deutsche Bank AG and Swiss bank UBS Group are in “serious” merger talks, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

BITCOIN MINING FUND

Swiss investment firm Final Frontier and global blockchain technology company the Bitfury Group, which was recently valued at $1 billion, on Wednesday announced the launch of a regulated bitcoin mining fund.

EX-DIVIDEND

Lonza Group - 2.75 CHF/shr dividend

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* CEVA Logistics AG: CMA CGM holding more than 98% of Ceva’s share capital and voting rights

* Glarner Kantonalbank: Q1 operating income increased by 13.6 percent to CHF 20.3 mln and net profit increased by 30.7 percent to CHF 6.9 million

* Relief Therapeutics Holding SA: announces a letter of intent with Enterosys SAS for the co-development of Atexakin Alfa towards novel indications

* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG: signs contracts to equip mega-plants with hyper and booster primary compressors in China

* Phoenix Mecano AG: Q1 result EUR 6.9 million, down 26.3% year-on-year

RESEARCH

NESTLE SA: BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 105 FROM SFR 101

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 205 FROM SFR 200

ECONOMY

Investor senitment due at 0800 GMT.