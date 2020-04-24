Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 24(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,268, the country’s public health agency said on Thursday, rising from 1,217 people on Wednesday.

The Swiss government forecast the country’s economy will shrink 6.7% this year, saying it expected the recession triggered by the coronavirus epidemic to be worse than feared even last month.

NESTLE

First quarter results due.

SWATCH

Swatch Group CEO Nicolas Hayek said sales at the group’s own stores in China were up 24 % y/y in April, Blick newspaper reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry announced the launch of a placement of shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding and the offering of approximately CHF 300 million convertible bonds.

* Gurit Holding said CEO Rudolf Hadorn had decided to step down as CEO at the end of March 2021 and the search process for the future CEO had already been initiated.

* Huber+Suhner AG said it was suspending guidance for the 2020 financial year has been suspended.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LINDT & SPRUENGLI - 1,750 CHF/shr dividend proposed

SWISS NATIONAL BANK - 15 CHF/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 11 FROM CHF 12

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.