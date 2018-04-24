FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24
April 24, 2018 / 5:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,785 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

AMS

The chipmaker reported first-quarter sales towards the lower end of its guidance range on Monday and warned of a downturn due to weaker orders from one of its main customers.

JULIUS BAER

A Swiss appeals court has ruled in favour of private bank Julius Baer in a suit by a German agency hunting East German assets that went missing after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the bank said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne + Nagel reported an 11.6 percent increase in net profit to 183 million Swiss francs ($187.06 million)during the first quarter of 2018.

* Feintool said its first quarter sales rose by 11.2 percent to 161.3 million Swiss francs.

* Phoenix Mecano said its sales during the first quarter rose 5.3 percent to 169.7 million euros ($207.29 million).

* Adval Tech reported net profit of 8.7 million francs for 2017, down from 39.7 million francs a year earlier, and proposed a dividend of 4 francs.

* Arundel reported a consolidated net loss of $2.2 million for the nine months ending in December 2017.

* Meyer Burger said it will take its patent infringement lawsuit regarding its Diamond Wire Management System (DWMS) technology to the next level of jurisdiction.

* Nestle said it has opened two new consumer healthcare factories in China in the city of Taizhou.

* Novartis’ Institutes For Biomedical Research reported a 14.3 percent passive stake in Surface Oncology .

* Sulzer said it has won a pump order from GE Power India Limited.

ECONOMY

Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.768 billion Swiss francs ($1.81 billion) in March, the Federal Customs Office said. ($1 = 0.9783 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8187 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
