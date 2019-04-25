Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
Q1 results due. Net profit seen loosing as much as 46 percent as Switzerland’s biggest lender cuts back costs in an effort to meet its targets while revenues shrink. Poll:
Q1 results due. Pretax profit seen falling 2.7 percent, to 233 million Swiss francs ($228.32 million). Poll:
Chairman Peter Loescher bought stock in the company in December and now holds nearly 20,000 shares worth around 2 million Swiss francs, Handelszeitung reported.
* Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG: will acquire Colombian company Cargomaster S.A. and Laseair S.A. in Ecuador subject to conditions
* Tornos Holding has said it would buy back a 30 percent minority stake.
* Bucher Industries AG said net sales in the first quarter amounted to 824 million Swiss francs.
*No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 1.0205 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)