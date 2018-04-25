Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
The bank reported 694 million Swiss francs ($707.4 million) in first-quarter net income, its best quarter since Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam launched a three-year restructuring plan for Switzerland’s second-biggest bank.
The speciality chemicals maker beat analyst expectations for first-quarter sales as demand for its chemical catalysts recovered, prompting the company to confirm its 2018 and mid-term targets.
* Novartis launches FocalView app, providing opportunity for patients to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home
* Groupe Minoteries said net profit rose to 5.8 million Swiss francs from 5.1 million, helped by tax changes in its home canton.
* Orior AG: interim results for offer of Thurella, until end of offer period 95,952 registered shares were tendered to offeror, 68.02% of all shares
* Rapid Nutrition PLC - SIX exchange approved co’s request for withdrawal of delisting of shares from SIX Swiss Exchange
Swiss investor sentiment figures for April are due at 0800 GMT