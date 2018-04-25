Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank reported 694 million Swiss francs ($707.4 million) in first-quarter net income, its best quarter since Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam launched a three-year restructuring plan for Switzerland’s second-biggest bank.

CLARIANT

The speciality chemicals maker beat analyst expectations for first-quarter sales as demand for its chemical catalysts recovered, prompting the company to confirm its 2018 and mid-term targets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis launches FocalView app, providing opportunity for patients to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home

* Groupe Minoteries said net profit rose to 5.8 million Swiss francs from 5.1 million, helped by tax changes in its home canton.

* Orior AG: interim results for offer of Thurella, until end of offer period 95,952 registered shares were tendered to offeror, 68.02% of all shares

* Rapid Nutrition PLC - SIX exchange approved co’s request for withdrawal of delisting of shares from SIX Swiss Exchange

ECONOMY

Swiss investor sentiment figures for April are due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)