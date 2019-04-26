Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 9,696 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Roche on Friday announced another extension of the Swiss drugmaker’s $4.3 billion offer for gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics ONCE.S, this time until June 3, saying a review by U.S. authorities is taking longer than originally expected.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said late Thursday that Zurich Insurance will pay a penalty of $5.1 million to the United States in a case involving insurance policies and accounts used by U.S. customers to evade taxes.
The Swiss elevator and escalator maker posted a surprise fall in first-quarter net profit on Friday, hurt by higher material costs, wage inflation, and planned increase in expenditure on strategic projects.
AGM due
Two shareholder advisers have recommended a protest vote against senior executives at the fund manager over concerns about risk controls, the Financial Times reported.
* Meyer Burger announced that Michael Escher will step down as Chief Commercial Officer.
* EFG International said net asset development has been slow in 2019
* SNB president Thomas Jordan due to speak at AGM
* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)