Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 9,696 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche on Friday announced another extension of the Swiss drugmaker’s $4.3 billion offer for gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics ONCE.S, this time until June 3, saying a review by U.S. authorities is taking longer than originally expected.

ZURICH

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said late Thursday that Zurich Insurance will pay a penalty of $5.1 million to the United States in a case involving insurance policies and accounts used by U.S. customers to evade taxes.

SCHINDLER

The Swiss elevator and escalator maker posted a surprise fall in first-quarter net profit on Friday, hurt by higher material costs, wage inflation, and planned increase in expenditure on strategic projects.

CREDIT SUISSE

AGM due

GAM HOLDING

Two shareholder advisers have recommended a protest vote against senior executives at the fund manager over concerns about risk controls, the Financial Times reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger announced that Michael Escher will step down as Chief Commercial Officer.

* EFG International said net asset development has been slow in 2019

ECONOMY

* SNB president Thomas Jordan due to speak at AGM

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)