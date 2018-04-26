Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,751 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE

The world’s biggest maker of cancer drugs raised its 2018 sales outlook after getting a lift in the first three months of the year from newer drugs including Ocrevus, its soon-to-be blockbuster multiple sclerosis medicine.

First-quarter sales rose 6 percent at constant exchange rates to 13.6 billion Swiss francs ($13.84 billion), compared to the average 13.3 billion franc analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

Shares indicated up 1 percent in pre-market business.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The central bank reported a first-quarter loss of 6.8 billion Swiss francs ($6.92 billion), highlighting the volatility its massive balance sheet creates for the central bank’s earnings.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler said first-quarter revenue rose by 9.4 percent to 2.5 billion Swiss francs.

* Straumann Q1 revenue up 22 pct at CHF 324 million

* Molecular Partners AG: further MP0250 clinical data and partner interest underline co’s progress of its proprietary oncology compounds

* Nestle said it has opened a new pet food factory in Chile following an investment of $120 million.

* SHL said Xuewen Wu was unanimously re-elected by the Board to serve as the company’s chairman.

* Meyer Burger said it won a contract from an existing Asian customer worth about 16 million francs.

* Bucher Industries said order intake rose by 18 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018. The Group’s sales increased by 17 percent.

* Asmallworld AG: announces signing of call option agreement for luxury travel community

* Lalique Group SA: FY operating revenue grew by 4% year-on-year to EUR 128.8 million; FY net group profit rose to EUR 6.9 million from EUR 1.0 million in previous year

* Bell Food Group AG: as at 25 April group holds 100% of unlisted Huegli registered shares and 59.73% of Huegli bearer shares; holds in total 76.75% of share capital of Huegli