Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 27(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

KUEHNE & NAGEL

The Swiss freight-forwarding group on Monday reported a 24% fall in first-quarter core earnings, as industrial production and trade volumes declined due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS

Some restrictions may be eased for the Swiss tourist industry starting June 8, following a summit over the weekend that included Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga, Tages-Anzeiger reported.

The Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus for the second straight month to ease corporate funding strains and finance huge government spending aimed at combating the deepening economic fallout from the pandemic.

Asian shares bounced as the BOJ announced more stimulus steps, while oil took another spill as the world ran short of space to store it all.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orascom Development: SIX Exchange Regulation said it had concluded an agreement with Orascom with regard to breaches of IFRS accounting standards in the 2018 annual financial statements. Orascom also reported a net loss for 2019 of 31.3 million francs.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it was collaborating with Cold Spring Harbor on a COVID-19 treatment

* Leonteq said it won a contract to provide products and services to Swiss bank Postfinance

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

NESTLE - Jefferies raises target price to chf 94 from chf 93

EX-DIVIDEND

NESTLE - 2.70 chf/shr dividend

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)