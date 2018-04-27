FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 27

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ceva Logistics has raised 1.312 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion) in an oversubscribed book-building ahead of its IPO, a bookrunner said on Thursday.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said its first quarter revenue rose 7.6 percent to 229.6 million Swiss francs and said Pierre Languetin will step down from its board.

* Implenia said it had secured SWICA as an anchor tenant for its new “Elefant” building to be built 2020-2022.

* Investis has acquired a 10.7 percent share in Vanguard Internet SA, which owns the digital Batmaid booking platform for facility services.

* Meyer Burger said it has entered into a Preferred Partnership Agreement (PPA) with Mondragon Assembly Group, producer of equipment for the manufacture of solar modules.

* Dormakaba said it has completed its acquisition of Commercial Building Physical Access Solutions.

* BelleVue Group said its StarCapital subsidiary has acquired Germany-based Mars Asset Management.

* MCH Group said it has appointed Beat Zwalhen as its new Chief Financial Officer.

* BKW said its pension fund has changed its benefit plan to a Swiss contribution system from January 1 2019.

