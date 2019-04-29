Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,737 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

MEYER BURGER

The SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported that Liechtenstein-based investor Elysium Capital filed complaints with prosecutors in Zurich and Bern seeking an investigation into a transaction announced in March where British group Oxford PV got shares in the company and then quickly sold them again in an accelerated bookbuilding. It says the deal damaged existing shareholders. It cited a Meyer Burger spokeswoman as denying the allegations as “absurd” and saying it reserved the right to take legal action over the matter.

GAM Holding AG

A whistle blower at Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG who alerted UK financial regulators last year did so over concerns about the purchase of more than half a billion pounds of bonds from commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, according to two people familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding reported full year net result of -54.2 million Swiss francs (-$53.19 million).

* Relief Therapeutics Holding said Gael Hedou and Michel Dreano have tendered their resignation as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Finance Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

ANALYST VIEWS

Barclays raised Barry Callebaut AG to overweight from equal weight.

ECONOMY

No major economic data expected.