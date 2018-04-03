Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3

ZURICH, April 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent lower at 8,644 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

BANKS

Swiss bankers’ hopes for EU access dashed by Brexit - FT

Source link: on.ft.com/2pXeGDd

UBS

The Swiss bank said it is nominating Jeremy Anderson and Fred Hu for election to its Board of Directors at its annual general meeting in May.

For more news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its Alecensa product has been approved as a first-line treatment for people with a specific type of lung cancer in Switzerland.

* Dormakaba said it has agreed with its Indian partners agreed to divide their existing shareholding in Dorset Kaba among them as per agreed terms, thus dissolving the joint venture that was initiated in 2007.

* DKSH said Christopher Pollard, Head of Supply Chain Management, has decided to leave the company to pursue other challenges outside of the company.

* The Bossard Group said it had achieved broad-based sales and profit growth well above average and concluded the first quarter of 2018 with its best performance ever.

ECONOMY

Swiss retail sales for February 0715 GMT

Manufacturing PMI for March at 0730 GMT