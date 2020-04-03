Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5% lower at 9,230 points on Friday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million with more than 52,000 deaths as the pandemic further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

German companies with international experience and supply chains have been commissioned to help the government procure difficult-to-obtain supplies as part of the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis, a government document showed.

NOVARTIS

The company announced plans to initiate a Phase III clinical trial in collaboration with Incyte to evaluate the use of Jakavi for treating a severe immune overreaction called cytokine storm in coronavirus patients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise Holding AG: by holding AGM on scheduled date, Baloise will be able to close 2019 financial year and pay out proposed dividend of CHF 6.40 per share

* Banque Cantonale Du Jura SA: proposes dividend of CHF 1.85 per share

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: FY loss after tax of EUR 24.5 million versus loss 18.1 million year ago; coronavirus pandemic will significantly slow down or stop clinical development and/or FDA activity

* Zehnder Group AG: to decrease the dividend for the 2019 financial year as a precautionary measure to safeguard liquidity; board of directors and the group executive committee are waiving 10% of their compensation with immediate effect; dividend reduced from CHF 1.00 to CHF 0.70 compared with original proposal of board of directors

* Eastern Property Holdings announced it acquired a 304-room hotel in Berlin.

* VAT Group names Thomas Berden chief operating officer

EX-DIVIDEND

ZURICH INSURANCE - 20.00 chf/shr dividend

GEBERIT - 11.30 chf/shr dividend

RESEARCH

JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 42 FROM CHF 51

GEORG FISCHER AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 900 FROM CHF 1050

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)