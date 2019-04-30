Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CLARIANT

Q1 results due

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL

The company said keyboards and mice for players of multiplayer online games like Fortnite had surged as the peripherals maker reported a 22 percent increase in profit during its fourth quarter.

SWISS LIFE

AGM due

COMPANY STATEMENTS

HIAG Immobilien said Martin Durchschlag will step down as CEO.

ECONOMY

* Swiss April KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 96.9 points